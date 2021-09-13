Defendants of Russia’s first contractual football match case plead guilty

In Voronezh, the first meeting on the first criminal case in Russia on the collusion of athletes with the aim of unlawful influence on the result of an official sports competition is taking place (part 3 of article 184 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, up to five years in prison). Almost all of the defendants have pleaded guilty to the crime they are charged with, the Kommersant correspondent betrays from the courtroom.

This is a criminal case based on the football match between the Chaika and Chernomorets clubs as part of the 27th round of Olympus – the championship of the professional football league for the 2018/19 season of the South zone. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on the eve of the match, the executive director of “Chaika” Oleg Bayan suggested to the head coach of the team “Chernomorets” Khazret Dyshekov to ensure the loss of the team from Novorossiysk for a reward of at least 500 thousand rubles.



Oleg Bayan Photo: vk.com/chaykafc

The coach agreed and convinced six players of his team – midfielders Alexey Kuznetsov and Stanislav Reznikov, defenders Anatoly Pulyaev, Daniil Lezgintsev and Ivan Yudin, as well as goalkeeper Maxim Shvagirev – to refuse to compete. According to the investigation, the defendants committed a number of concerted deliberate actions to evade fair sports fighting in the form of imitation of defensive actions. As a result, on May 13, Chaika beat Chornomorets with a score of 3: 1.

Before the start of the trial in the case, the defenders of all the players spoke out against the presence of the media in the courtroom. The lawyers asked to close the trial due to the fact that the confessions of the defendants due to mass media coverage could affect their lives. The court did not begin to do this.

After the announcement of the indictment, the defendants expressed their attitude to the version of the investigation. All, except for Maxim Shvagirev, pleaded guilty in full. The defendants agreed to testify at the end of the trial. After that, the announcement of the materials of the criminal case began.

Read more in the material of “Kommersant” “The police won the contractual match.”

Sergey Tolmachev, Voronezh