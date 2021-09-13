Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Returnal and other PlayStation exclusives may go to PC – leak

Company Sony is preparing for release on PC many exclusives with PlayStation 4 and even PlayStation 5, including God of war, Gran turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Horizon: Forbidden West…

Information about this was discovered through a hack GeForce NOW in the cloud service database … According to the leaked list, the following are preparing for release on personal computers:

God of war

Gran turismo 7

Ghost of tsushima

Demon’s Souls remake

Returnal

Horizon: Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank

Déraciné

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Interestingly, in addition to the listed games, the GeForce NOW database also mentions the recently announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and the collection is listed under the correct title, which adds confidence in the veracity of the rest of the list. All ports publisher lists PlayStation Mobile, which previously published PC versions of Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

In addition, unannounced remasters of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas are seen in the database, as well as Helldivers 2 and the PC port of Final Fantasy VII Remake …

Previously, the PlayStation management announced its intention to continue its expansion into the computer market. Sony bought the studio last month Nixxes Software specifically for transferring your games to PC.

