Djokovic turned to Medvedev, who won him in the US Open final: Tennis: Sport: Lenta.ru

The first racket of the world, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic turned to Russian Daniil Medvedev after losing in the final of the US Open. The Championship informs about it.

“First, I want to congratulate you, Daniel. Awesome match, awesome tournament. If there is someone who deserves to win, it’s you. Great job. Congratulations to your wonderful team, with whom we get along very well. I wish you many new Grand Slam tournaments. I am sure you will still be standing on this stage in the future, ”said Djokovic after the match.

The athlete added that his heart is filled with joy, despite the defeat. He thanked his fans, noting that the support touched him to the core.

Earlier, Medvedev spoke about the victory over Djokovic, calling his opponent the greatest tennis player in history. The award ceremony, during which Medvedev made a speech, was broadcast on Eurosport.

“I have never said this to anyone, but I will say it right now. For me, you are the greatest tennis player of all time, ”said Medvedev, referring to Djokovic. In addition, he thanked his family, loved ones, as well as the fans for their support during the tournament.

Earlier on September 13, Medvedev beat Djokovic in three sets in the US Open final with a score of 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4, winning the Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.