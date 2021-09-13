Evander Holyfield lost by knockout to Vitor Belfort

Professional boxing legend Evander Holyfield has unsuccessfully resumed his career after a ten-year hiatus, having suffered an early defeat in a confrontation with former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort.

It took the 44-year-old Brazilian less than two minutes to crack down on the 58-year-old Holyfield in the main event of the Legends 2 boxing night, organized by the promotion company Thriller. Officially, Vitor Belfort, who literally took down his older opponent, won by TKO at 1:49 in the first round.

Vitor Belfort’s pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield. (via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/wlR89gCjJC – ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 12, 2021

Vitor Belfort just destroyed Evander Holyfield We just witnessed elderly abuse on live TV #HolyfieldBelfort #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/2jxTzUF4iq – ?????????? (@SlawsomeMMA) September 12, 2021

At the same time, Holyfield, who had been on the floor several times and almost fell out of the ropes, did not agree with the stoppage of the fight, calling it premature.

“I think it was a bad stop. The referee should not have stopped the fight so quickly, ”said the American.

After defeating Holyfield, Vitor Belfort challenged blogger Jake Paul, who was publicly offered $ 30 million by Thriller promoter Ryan Kavanagh for his fight with the former UFC champion.