Fans at the US Open have been compared to a dumpster. World reaction to the 2021 finals on Twitter

Fact: American fans are the wildest. If they have chosen a target for a hat or a corny more pleasant player for a support, they will go to the end and morally destroy anyone. It happened with Stefanos Tsitsipas. With their prolonged “boo” they changed the picture of the game in the match between Andrei Rublev and Francis Tiafoe, almost helped Gael Monfils in a five-set against Yannick Sinner, almost saved Leila Fernandez in the women’s final. The Parisians at Roland Garros were usually famous for their tactlessness, but America’s experiences were new level: rare shouts and claps were replaced by a wave of hum.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Everyone drowned in this abyss, but only the winner of the US Open surfaced – Daniil Medvedev seemed to be wearing not even a life jacket, but a creepy-proof vest. He closed the match when there was not only noise around, but op. This trick at night was outraged not only by Russian fans, but also by the virtual world: the fans were shocked.

US Open What does the Medvedev celebration mean? USO Winner Explained Everything 5 HOURS AGO

Someone diplomatically described the action as synonymous: awful, disgusting, disgusting. “The crowd doesn’t respect Medvedev. Terrible”.

Some began to twist flashbacks in their heads and go through all the majors, making sure that the American in atmosphere and attitude towards tennis players was the worst of the season.

Fan’s “fi” has acquired a national scale as well.

“Such disgusting behavior, unfortunately, does not happen in any other country. Real disrespect. ”

“The crowd in the US was the worst I have ever heard in a tennis tournament. A group of cretins. “

“The US Open crowd is always the worst. Real stereotypical loud Americans who can’t be quiet. “

Daniil Medvedev Photo: Getty Images

Someone even gave Dana a couple of tips on how to communicate with the local public. “It would be great if he called their behavior idiotic during the post-match interview.” Some have even given obvious forms to their discontent.

And the interrupting faces of Hollywood dandies Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt gave the user Annie body the idea to present a statuette for the worst fans to the American crowd.

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper Photo: Getty Images

The fans in the finals chose a deliberately losing tactic: Djokovic, like Medvedev, is fueled precisely by the negative energy of the crowd – Novak had to beg for the approval of the fans throughout his career, and he was simply not ready for such generosity. “Commentators in the US act every day as if they can’t understand why the crowd doesn’t like Djokovic. Does John McEnroe have access to Google? ” dropped on twitter.

So, an unexpected declaration of love to Novak from the Americans in the form of a two-hour applause and standing ovation softened he was completely knocked out of the rhythm. The desire of fans to stay longer on the court of Arthur Ash and see a seemingly pecking comeback blurred him mentally – that’s why he burst into tears in the third game. Danya skillfully took advantage of the situation as in 2019 and again, after the fact, won over the fans to himself:

recognized Novak as the greatest tennis player on the planet;

comically lost and found his name on a USO cup;

presented a victory to his wife Daria Medvedeva on a three-year wedding anniversary – Americans have never seen more touching mise-en-scène;

pleased the tennis Fedaley: after all, the big trio still have 20 TBShs each.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros -2005 Photo: Getty Images

No matter how much the American crowd scolded at this tournament, it did two important things for tennis: literally handed the long-awaited Major into the hands of the Nextgen generation and presented the world with a new Novak: he is no longer an insensitive winning machine that does not care about the opinion of the crowd. He is a person who seeks acceptance and love.

Medvedev is cool, but the ending is a nightmare. Djokovic didn’t take out the pressure

Who besides Medvedev? Name all TBS winners

US Open Novak’s rage, Medvedev’s happiness and Brad Pitt. Top photo of the USO finals 6 HOURS AGO