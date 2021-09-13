Fans rescued a cat that fell from the top tier at a stadium in Miami

On September 12, at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, the attention of the fans was riveted on the cat, which was barely holding onto the edge of the second tier, risking falling from a great height into the crowd of people. The cat gradually lost strength, falling down, and only held on to the wire with one paw. While the spectators from the upper tier tried to reach the animal, the fans from below stretched out a makeshift awning made of flags and were ready to catch the cat.

“He hung there for a while on two front paws, then on one paw, and then I thought:“ Oh my God, this will happen soon, ”said one of the eyewitnesses. A few seconds later, the cat unhooked from the edge and flew down – straight into the American flag.

Due to the small size of the US flag, the cat fell into another and then landed on the floor. For a moment, the cat disappeared from sight, and no one knew whether he survived or not. But very soon the “rescuers” lifted the cat in their arms, like Simba, and showed the worried people in the stands that everything was all right with him.

Yooooooooooo this cat was just saved by Canes fans !!!! This stadium going crrrrrrazy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HAOUo31M8x – Miami Mando 🙌🏝🏈⚾️🏀🥊 (@ LakersCanes305) September 11, 2021