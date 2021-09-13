Fed balance reaches $ 8.357 trillion, is this accelerating cryptocurrency adoption? | Blockchain24

This week, the balance of the US Federal Reserve System reached another all-time high. Are the Fed’s fast-growing assets accelerating the incredible $ 8.357 trillion for cryptocurrency adoption?

The Federal Reserve publishes updates to its balance sheets every seven days. This week’s report was dubious, showing an additional $ 8 billion in assets purchased during this period.

The US central bank is actively buying up mortgage-backed securities and Treasury bonds, buying them with new dollars, which it prints as it sees fit.

Fed balance sheet hits new record

The Fed’s balance sheet now stands at an incredible $ 8.357 trillion. Are we looking at the dollar bubble being created? “There is no end in sight,” said cryptocurrency proponent Anthony Pompliano.

A surplus of newly created money pouring into America’s institutional financial infrastructure keeps interest rates close to zero in the US dollar economy.

The purpose of this, in the terms of the Federal Reserve, is to help it fulfill the double mandate from Congress to stabilize prices and maximize employment.

Credit as a money economy

But in reality, the goal is to increase prices consistently and easily, so dollar users get an incentive to spend their dollars before holding them and waiting to spend.

Monetarists want goods and money to exchange hands more often and use quantitative easing to lubricate the wheels of the market.

They also fear an episode of deflation, as Jerome Powell warns against deflationary economic depression during and before the coronavirus pandemic.

Zero interest loans are a really good deal, in fact, incredibly profitable. No one who is unable to create the bulk of his money supply for loans at his own discretion lends his own money without interest. It is an artificial construct of a monetary system that makes no sense in anyone’s personal or business finances.

So who pays for this? Because of this, everyone buys things that are more expensive. Higher food and commodity prices subsidize these zero interest rates. Higher prices for stocks and housing, as well as higher prices for tuition and all that low interest on student debt that needs to be paid off.

Are central banks accelerating cryptocurrency adoption?

Is this accelerating cryptocurrency adoption? You bet it is. Investors who see monetary expansion as radical even by 2008 standards are protecting and increasing their holdings in cryptocurrencies and other digital asset instruments. As Nasdaq recently reported:

“Concerns about inflation are evident in the wake of the economic downturn and government stimulus that is increasing the global money supply. Bitcoin positions itself as the perfect inflation hedge. Unlike fiat currency, bitcoin is not regulated by the central bank. “

The Nasdaq report highlights how strong the story is, how much investors believe in it, and how much Bitcoin’s performance against the dollar is confirmed. Advising readers on how to incorporate cryptocurrencies into an inflation-protected portfolio.

While the Federal Reserve essentially withdraws other people’s money and lends it out at a zero interest rate, investors on cryptocurrency lending platforms DeFi (decentralized finance) lend their own money with huge, sometimes double-digit annual interest rates. In the meantime, others are pouring their savings into deflationary digital assets like Bitcoin.

Central banks pump liquidity into decentralized banks with every round of money printing.