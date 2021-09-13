Fedun met with Spartak’s VIP fans after the match with Khimki :: Football :: RBC Sport

The owner of the club held a meeting with the owners of the season tickets at the Otkritie Bank Arena box. General Director Evgeny Melezhikov also took part in the conversation. What exactly was discussed, the club did not tell

The chairman of the board of directors of Spartak Leonid Fedun met with a group of fans – season ticket holders in the box of the home stadium of the Otkrytie Bank Arena club. This was reported by the press service of the Moscow club.

It is noted that the meeting was held at the initiative of the fans.

The conversation, which lasted more than an hour and took place at the stadium after the match with Khimki, was also attended by General Director Yevgeny Melezhikov, heads of the commercial and marketing block and some footballers. “Various issues were discussed, including sports, as well as issues of convenience and service,” the message says without further clarification.

Spartak said that the club plans to hold meetings with this and other categories of fans on a regular basis.

On Saturday, Spartak beat Khimki in the RPL 7th round match with a score of 3: 1. The Moscow club ranks sixth in the standings with ten points.

After the match with Khimki, Fedun did not talk to journalists and left the stadium from the emergency exit. During the game, the fans chanted insulting chants at the owner of “Spartak”.