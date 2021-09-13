Fernando Alonso on the accident of Verstappen and Hamilton: “The usual maneuver for this place, a racing incident” – Auto

Alpin racer Fernando Alonso commented on the clash between Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at the Italian Grand Prix.

“To be honest, this is a racing incident for me. It looks like the cars were poorly positioned in a corner with a curb. The cars bounce a little there, and yes, sometimes they take off when touched by the wheels. But we were talking about low speeds, 30-40 km / h, there is nothing dangerous at them.

I don’t think this is a big deal. At Silverstone, perhaps yes, but now – just a racing incident. I think Hamilton was trying to get Max to cut, but Max didn’t want to. But it is impossible to drive the second turn on the inside. I think they both did what they should. I watched the reruns: Leclair and Giovinazzi had the same thing, Perez and Stroll – too, but they did not touch the wheels between the first and second turns, so the situation ended differently. But in general, such a maneuver is quite common for this place, so they were simply out of luck, “said the two-time Formula 1 champion.

