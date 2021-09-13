Figure skaters Trusova and Kostornaya progress after returning to Tutberidze: what did they add after leaving Plushenko

During last season and Alena Kostornaya, and Alexandra Trusova experienced great disappointment. Breakthrough hopes after going from Eteri Tutberidze To Evgenia Plushenko crumbled. It seemed that both super-talented skaters were in an impasse, a way out of which could not be found.

But at the most difficult moment, help came, perhaps, from the most unexpected side. Eteri Georgievna, who was seriously worried about the departure of the students to the opposite camp, showed mercy and took Sasha and Alena back. Yes, she not only allowed her to return home, but revived Trusova and Kostornaya after the failure with Plushenko.

Forgiven and saved.

Trusova fulfilled the dream of five quads

With her amazing skating with five clean quadruple jumps, Trusova delighted not only the audience, but also Eteri Georgievna. And, perhaps, for the coach, this is the best gratitude for the decision to return the student to her group. Best Reward for Mercy.

Trusova looks incredibly motivated and ready to plow in training. After returning to “Khrustalny” Sasha stabilized the quads, and also significantly added to the presentation of programs and the interpretation of images. In many ways, this was facilitated by interesting and non-standard performances. Adult meaningful skating – if Plushenko was just a thesis, now Trusova shows how it looks in practice.

With the jump set, everything is also perfect: flip, salchow, toe loop, lutz in a cascade and solo. In fairness, Sasha performed all these jumps under the guidance of Plushenko, and she also had unmistakable skates last season. But the difference is that in “Angels” the official hire with five quads remained a dream for her, while in “Crystal” it became a reality from the very first attempt. As soon as Tutberidze got down to business, the Russian rocket rewrote history.

It is unlikely that Eteri Georgievna radically changed Trusova’s technique in a couple of months. Rather, the reason for the success lies in the work on psychology – Sasha has become noticeably more confident. In addition, the trainers corrected the technical drawing of the program, correctly placing the elements. So, instead of a cascade of a quadruple toe loop – oiler – triple salchow, Sasha performed a solo quad-toe loop, and in order to compensate for the loss in points in the future, both Lutz were transferred to the second half of the program.





Trusova performed the best performance in history. And for this it was worth returning to Tutberidze

Kostornaya forgets basic things

Against the background of Trusova’s extravaganza, Alena Kostornaya’s progress may not seem so impressive. But it is enough to remember in what state the European champion was at the end of cooperation with Plushenko to see the real picture. For six months in the “angels” Alena has lost not only the crown triple axel, but also surprisingly easy air skating. In the case of Kostornaya, we can safely say that the skater was on the verge of ending her career. But there are simply no desperate situations for Eteri Tutberidze. She forgave the wayward student and took her back.

One of the conditions for Alena’s return to “Khrustalny” was the appearance of a lost triple axel in her arsenal. Moreover, within two months. And in Chelyabinsk, we still saw this complex element, although the athlete is still far from stable performance. Nevertheless, Kostornaya overcame the jump fear that followed her last season.





Tutberidze helped Kostornaya return the crown jump. Champion’s career saved?

In general, Kostornaya’s performance in Chelyabinsk was not ideal. So far, Alena is noticeably inferior to both her rivals in the group and to herself of the 2019/2020 season. Inattentiveness and difficult relationships with discipline periodically make themselves felt. But in comparison with the final of the Russian Cup, Kostornaya has made tremendous progress: her skating has become easier, and her jumps are cleaner. What she will be capable of in the Olympic season will largely depend on psychology. Tutberidze, in turn, did everything so that the skater who had once abandoned her was competitive again. And this is the act of a very generous person.

What does Tutberidze intend to do next?

The decision of Eteri Georgievna to accept Kostornaya and Trusova back caused an ambiguous reaction. In case of failure, the coaching reputation was at stake, and even the most devoted fans of Khrustalny did not have absolute faith in resuscitation of the skaters after their absence from Plushenko. But the mentor again acted as she saw fit, and again performed a real miracle. It is already obvious that Tutberidze saved the careers of Trusova and Kostornaya after the failure with Plushenko. The girls have changed, they have become more confident, they have improved both in technique and in artistry.

A lot of work has been done in the first months, but this is just the beginning. The specialist probably has a plan on how to bring Kostornaya and Trusova to peak form during the season. Alena needs to consistently jump three triple axels in two programs, work on concentration and performances. The long-awaited blues in the short looks good, but not perfect yet. Free, however, under Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” in comparison with the previous version of “Winter” by Plushenko seems to be more successful, nevertheless She-Lynn Bourne there were great finds, and you need to use the experience gained. To do it differently, but no less interesting.

Trusova has the same task. In an arbitrary number, Daniil Gleichengauz planned to use the format of fashion shows, making stylization of movements for poses during photo shoots. The audience has already seen some of this, but it is clear that this is still a rough version. In addition, you need to keep fit, do a trixel in the short program, and then work out a stable five-quads ride for the Olympic Games.

In any case, Tutberidze did each of the girls a great service and continues to help them move towards the highest goals.