Friends showed the supermodel’s party in social networks despite the ban and framed her: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American supermodel Kendall Jenner secretly threw a birthday party and was scolded online for not following the mask. This is reported by Page Six.

According to the publication, the 24-year-old celebrity held an event on the roof of Harret’s restaurant in Los Angeles, where about 100 people were invited. Guests were warned that they should not post any posts on social networks that indicate being at the party. However, some of those present, including the sister of the model Kylie Jenner, posted photos from the party on the network despite the ban and framed the celebrity.

The event also featured performers Justin Bieber, The Weekend, Jaden Smith, model Winnie Harlow, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and others. In many photographs, guests were captured without protective masks.

Fans criticized the fashion model for ignoring mask mode during the pandemic. “Disappointed but not surprised”, “Nurses and doctors plead with people to maintain social distance and show compassion for each other, and celebrities just show them the middle finger in response,” “Shame on this restaurant,” they said.

