FSB discovered a dangerous vulnerability in Windows

FSB National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents [НКЦКИ] reported a zero-day vulnerability in Windows, informs news agency “Interfax”.

This security breach allows attackers to infect the victim’s PC with malware. The vulnerability affects Microsoft Windows 7, 8.1, 10, as well as Microsoft Windows Server 2008, 2012, 2016, 2019 and 2022.

“NKTsKI notes that given the increased interest of cybercriminals in this vulnerability and the lack of official fixes from Microsoft, prerequisites are created for mass infection of users with various malware. Currently, there are facts about the delivery in this way of the Cobalt Strike program, which was used in a series of attacks on Russian banks in 2016, ”the message says.

