Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has warned users of the dangers of transporting iPhones on motorcycles and other vehicles that generate strong vibrations. A description of the new causes of the breakdown appeared on the support page of the company’s website.

The new document says that exposing the iPhone to high-amplitude vibrations in certain frequency ranges can damage the smartphone’s camera. An example is a motorcycle engine. In this regard, technical support specialists advised users not to attach phones to the steering wheel of a motorcycle or other vehicles with a powerful engine.

The company explained that some phones use Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture in-focus images captured with the iPhone’s camera. “Magnetic sensors measure gravitational and vibration effects and determine the position of the lens so that the compensation movement can be accurately established,” the experts said. These sensors can be damaged as a result of strong vibrations.

Also, company employees said that mopeds, bicycles and other two-wheeled vehicles create less strong vibrations. “However, to reduce the risk of damaging the iPhone, it is recommended to use a shock-absorbing mount,” the document says.

Typically, one of the most expensive components in a smartphone is its display. In the fall of 2020, Apple clarified that it will cost $ 279 to replace the iPhone 12 screen at official US service centers.