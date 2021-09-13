Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The most popular laptop from AliExpress was recognized as the Lenovo IP Gaming 3 device. This is stated in a press release from AliExpress Russia, which was at the disposal of the Lenta.ru editorial staff.

In the report, the company’s analysts named the most popular laptops among Russians for the summer of 2021. The specified model from Lenovo is positioned as a portable gaming computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a 256 gigabyte SSD and a GTX 1650 video card. The cost of the device is about 50 thousand rubles.

The second and third positions were taken by MSI GF63 and MacBook Air 13, respectively. Also included in the ranking are the models Asus TUF gaming F15, Huawei Matebook D 14, Honor MagicBook Pro 2020, MSI GL75, MSI GF63, MSI Modern 14 and HP Pavilion Gaming 15. Most of the devices in the list – four units – represent the MSI brand.

These computers are estimated in the range from 45.9 to 94.9 thousand rubles. There is a large proportion of gamer-oriented devices.

At the end of June, representatives of the AliExpress Russia company noted that the demand for laptops in Russia had grown by one and a half times since the beginning of the year. The most popular models from the catalog of the trading platform turned out to be computers costing from 33 to 65 thousand rubles.