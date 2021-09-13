Games: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Reddit users complained about another update that broke Cyberpunk 2077. The corresponding thread is available on the site’s website.

A post from a user under the nickname yabaitanidehyousu says that after installing the current patch for Cyberpunk 2077, textures began to disappear in the game. The gamer demonstrated a screen recording with the title, according to which the textures on the faces of some non-player characters (NPCs) are not fully displayed. “This has never happened before,” said the user, stressing that he is playing on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Related materials Disco dancer A drunken police officer is doing justice and trying to find himself. Disco Elysium: Final Cut Review

The post went viral, garnering 4,500 likes and nearly 400 comments from other Reddit visitors. Most of the users noted that they are also launching the game from the studio CD Projekt RED on the PS4 Pro. “The PS4 version sucks,” said the author under the nickname Competitive_Swing_28. “It really screwed up because now I suddenly have so many problems wherever I go,” said the author under the nickname woomybii.

Many commentators emphasized that problems on PS4 and PS4 Pro arose immediately after installing the latest update. Gamers encouraged other users to stop using the new patch.

Console gamers have previously complained about problems with Cyberpunk 2077. In June, Sony representatives informed users that the game works in the best quality on the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

The first major update for Cyberpunk 2077 was released at the end of August. Patch 1.3 is available on all platforms on which the game is presented – PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Google Stadia service.