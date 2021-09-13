Gran Turismo 7 Will Require Internet Connection In Campaign

Campaign mode in Gran turismo 7 will require an internet connection … Information about this is indicated in small print on the PlayStation Blog with the announcement of the game’s release date.

Besides the campaign, network access will also be required for a number of other racing simulator features, including a workshop, liveries editor, photomod and a new GT Cafe section , in which players will collect a collection of culturally significant cars.

The previous installment in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, also required an internet connection for most of its content, but unlike GT7, it initially positioned itself primarily as a competitive online game with an emphasis on esports.

In turn, Gran Turismo 7 promises to offer a more complete experience, as in the previous numbered parts. In particular, the returning GT Campaign mode with a world map will allow players to “take a journey through the automotive world, unique to each user”, and many classic tracks such as Trial Mountain and High-Speed ​​Ring will be available among the tracks.

Polyphony Digital chief Kazunori Yamauchi has called Gran Turismo 7 the culmination of a racing series that will meet fans’ longstanding expectations.

The game will be released March 4, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

