Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde photographed on vacation

Definitely a novel! New photos of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have appeared in the media, in which the newly minted couple kissing passionately in Italy!

Olivia Wilde (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images) Harry Styles (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

The lucky stars were photographed together on vacation. They kissed, danced and sunbathed on a yacht in the Italian region of Monte Argentario. Olivia and Harry looked like they couldn’t take their hands off each other in adorable pictures.

See the photo here.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (photo: legion-media.ru) Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (photo: legion-media.ru)

We will remind, after Olivia fired Shia LaBeouf from the movie “Don’t worry, honey” for indecent behavior, Harry took his place. On set, Wilde and Styles’ friendship grew into a romance.

In January of this year, they were first spotted together at the wedding of music manager Jeffrey Azoff. A source told PageSix that the lovers used the home of their good friend James Corden near Palm Springs during filming as a hideout to keep their relationship a secret. It was rumored that it was because of Harry that Olivia and Jason Sudeikis broke up after 7 years of engagement.