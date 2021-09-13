Hat-trick Benzema helped Real Madrid defeat Celta in the first leg after the reconstruction of the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid beat Celta in the 4th round of the Spanish Championship.

The winners included Karim Benzema with a hat-trick, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Kamavinga. For the French midfielder, this ball became his debut for the capital club. The guests have accurate shots on the account of Santi Mina and Franco Servi.

The capital club played its first match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which opened after reconstruction.

After this meeting, Madrid scored 10 points and climbed to 2nd place in the La Liga standings. The team from Vigo with 1 point is on the 18th line.

In another match of the day, Real Sociedad outplayed Cadiz in the majority thanks to a double by Mikel Oyarzabal. At the end of the second half, the hosts’ defender Cala received a red card.

In the next round, Real will play away against Valencia (19 September), while Celta will take on Cadiz at home (17 September).

Championship of Spain. La Liga. 4th round

Real (Madrid) – Celta (Vigo) – 5: 2 (1: 2)

Goals: Benzema, 24, 46, 87 (penalty). Vinicius 55. Kamavinga 72. – Mina, 4. Servi, 31.

Cadiz (Cadiz) – Real Sociedad (San Sebastian) – 0: 2 (0: 0)

Goals: Oyarzabal, 71, 84 (penalty).

Removal: Cala, 83 (“Cadiz”).