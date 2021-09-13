how Jennifer Aniston’s style has changed

Jennifer Aniston is one of those stars whose looks still inspire us today. Her style has gone through many changes: in the 90s she wore dresses over T-shirts, in the 2000s she wore a black total bow with a leather trench coat, in 2010 – deep cutouts and translucent textures, and today the actress prefers classic, but no less beautiful dresses. …

We tell about how Aniston’s fashion evolution took place in our material.

90th

Yes, Jennifer Aniston was indeed one of the main style icons of the 90s, but for this she had to go through a difficult one. In general, at the beginning of that decade, the career of an actress could hardly be called successful. Many believed that the reason was Jennifer’s appearance. Then her agent took over the image of Aniston: an updated wardrobe and minus 14 kilograms did their job, and the actress got the role of Rachel Green in “Friends”, which made Jennifer a real star.

The new status and outfits of her heroine in the series obliged Aniston to work on her style. As a result, fans of the actress, from fashion bloggers to Selena Gomez, still repeat the iconic look in a baseball cap and a black mini over a white T-shirt.

1999-2005

An affair with Brad Pitt could not but affect Aniston’s style. When the couple stopped hiding their relationship and first appeared together on the red carpet, they immediately received the status of a power couple. Therefore, the stars often posed for the paparazzi in pair outfits. Jennifer herself began to give preference to lingerie-style dresses, deep necks, unexpected cuts and, of course, midi skirts, which for the next couple of years have become the hallmark of the actress.

2006–2014

A few weeks after breaking up with Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston arrives on the red carpet in a luxurious silver look, which many have called “the dress of revenge.” Since then, the era of frank exits of the actress has begun: from an ultra-short black mini to a translucent shiny dress.

2015–2017

New novel – new changes in Aniston’s style. After the wedding with Justin Theroux, Jennifer returned the maxi length to her wardrobe, but did not forget about the deep necklines. She has appeared on the red carpet in a gold John Galliano, a black Valentino with a slit, and a shimmery translucent Versace.

2018–2021

But something about Aniston’s wardrobe remains unchanged. For example, the black dress that Jennifer wore at the beginning of her career. In general, dark shades often predominate in Aniston’s images, and in the past few years this has become increasingly evident. The only exception can be considered the appearance of the actress on the red carpet of the SAG Awards in a white vintage Dior dress.