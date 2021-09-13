How Juventus plays without Cristiano Ronaldo – tactics, statistics, schemes, what Allegri will do, forecast for the season – September 12, 2021

While the whole of football Europe is discussing the triumphant return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford, his former club Juventus naturally suffers at the start of the season. After three rounds, Turin has only 1 point and 16th place in the table.

While Ronaldo beat Newcastle up and watched the feminist banner in the Manchester sky, Juventus were losing to Napoli. Interestingly, Allegri’s team opened the scoring already in the 10th minute, but instead of developing the advantage, cowardly pressed against their goal and missed two in response. The huge gap in shots (25: 8), xG (2.19 – 1.56) and the intensity of PPDA pressure (5.09 – 23.62) is a real shame for the club, which has nightmares Serie A for the last 10 seasons. Juve have never won the first three Serie A rounds for the second time in the last 52 seasons, the last time this happened in the 2015/16 season. True, then this did not prevent the “old lady” from taking the scudetto.

“We had to play sharper and score the second goal when the score was 1-0,” Massimiliano Allegri said after the match. “The guys did their best tonight. But during the season there are times when the ball goes into the goal, and there are times when it doesn’t. ”

Fans and experts note how insipid Juventus’ attack has become after Cristiano Ronaldo left. Juve started to shoot on goal very rarely and create dangerous chances. Allegri is looking for different options – he even tried the central midfielder Weston McKenny in the position of Cristiano, but so far everything is useless.

Is Ronaldo’s departure a disaster?

“We knew it was going to be difficult this season,” says Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini. – We just need to work and become a team. When you have a world-class player like Cristiano, you can’t help but play for him as a team. We should be grateful to Cristiano for everything he has done over the years at Juventus, but we go further. This will be the team of Paulo Dybala. In the last couple of years, he has become less likely to score on average due to the presence of Ronaldo. But he is a key player for the team, and everyone recognizes that. “

On the previous round, the camera caught Allegri’s conversation with Chiellini during the game against Empoli. Then, in response to the coach’s remark, covering his mouth with his hand, Giorgio, looking at the field, said: “This is not a team.”

Allegri truly faced perhaps the most difficult challenge of his coaching career. In the last days of the transfer window, he lost the main striker, under whom the game was built at the training camp. Now the coach needs to figure out where to “find” at least 30 goals per season that Ronaldo provided.

Definitely, in Juventus, there has been a redistribution of spheres of influence. Previously, the team worked to create comfortable conditions for Cristiano – to “feed” him with serves from the flanks and passes on the move. Now Allegri has the opportunity to roll back to the factory “pre-Krishtianuvsk” settings – that is, to build a combination play with the bottom, tied to the techie Paulo Dybala.

Allegri, Sarri and Pirlo tried for three years to match Juventus to Cristiano – it turned out badly. Yes, the Portuguese scored goals in batches, but, firstly, still not as many as in Madrid, and secondly, Juve has degraded in terms of results. Primarily in the Champions League. Now Allegri has a field for experiments and building the game that he sees. But due to the sudden departure of Cristiano, he will have to do this right during the season. And it is very likely that this will have the most deplorable effect on the results in the near future.

So what’s now?

In conditions of time pressure, Juventus somehow made up for Ronaldo’s departure – Moise Keene, a pupil of Turin, was rented from Everton for 7 million euros. So there are enough players in the attack group. The question is how to place them.

In the last two rounds, Allegri has used various variations of 4-3-3. In one of them, Dybala played the role of a false nine, while McKenny and Chiesa played the wingers. In the other, there was a more classic combination of Kulushevski – Morata – Bernardeschi (Dybala was not included in the application because of the games for the Argentine national team). Most likely, the 4-3-3 floating role of Dybala will be the main formation of the team at the start of the season, but sooner or later Allegri will still have to move away from this formation to maximize the useful qualities of his squad.

One of these options – 4-3-1-2 with Dybala in the role of “ten” and a pair of Chiesa – Morata or Chiesa – Keene in the floating role of forwards, changing zones and tasks. In this case, a big load will fall on the full-backs, who will have to provide the width of the attacks, but the central midfielders will be able to cover them.

Another option is a hybrid 4-4-2 that goes into a 4-2-3-1. This will allow Dybala to be used as a top ten in attack and as a pressing forward without the ball. Kuluszewski and Chiesa will fill the flanks, while the central midfielders will give depth.

In general, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo gives Massimiliano Allegri the freedom to find a more suitable module. This is a difficult job that will take a long time. But the Turin coach has always been famous for his ability to adapt to circumstances and squeeze the maximum out of the available resource. So Cristiano’s departure is not a disaster, but an opportunity for Juventus to become a more diverse and modern team. So let’s give Allegri some time.