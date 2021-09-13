How new trends will drive the cryptocurrency market this fall

Bitcoin broke through the $ 50K mark again, pulling the rest of the cryptocurrency up with it. This is a good sign for the market – digital money is growing in value, so the upward trend can be expected to continue. Meanwhile, JPMorgan analysts warn that the cryptocurrency market is overheated. And he came to just such a state after the strong growth of assets in August.

In early September, the share of altcoins increased to 33%, while a month ago it did not exceed 22%. In terms of its value, the indicator is actually equal to that in May, when the crypto market collapsed.

The recovery of bitcoin to $ 50 thousand in September became possible due to the accumulation of coins by the largest players, which was reflected in the blockchain statistics. It was these actions that were able to absorb the sales of retail investors in May-June, who took excessive risk on derivatives and were forced to go through painful liquidations of positions amid pressure from the Chinese authorities and fearful of the tightening of the rhetoric of US financial regulators.

The market is on the rise

As the head of the ICB Fund investment department Aaron Chomsky explained to !, by the end of July these sales had come to naught, which changed the trend from downward to growing.

“The sharp increase in the withdrawal of coins from exchange addresses to non-custodial wallets indicates that the so-called whales accumulate coins and focus on long-term storage. They may be prompted to do this by the expectation of an increase in the audience of cryptocurrency users and / or distrust of the traditional financial system, ”said Aaron Chomsky.

In August, among the growth drivers were the expectations of the approval of the Bitcoin ETF in the United States after the SEC’s position in this regard was clarified, the statement by Elon Musk that there were no plans to get rid of the first cryptocurrency by Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the possible return of the option to pay for electric vehicles for bitcoins, a boom DeFi and NFT, as well as the London hard fork on the Ethereum network.

According to Chomsky, all this time, support has been provided by favorable sentiment in the US stock market, with which the cryptocurrency market has increased its correlation. However, for further progress, it is necessary to secure bitcoin above the psychological mark of $ 50 thousand.

“This will be possible on the basis of disappointing data on the US labor market, which may postpone the Fed’s exit from the ultra-soft monetary policy for next year. Otherwise, it will be difficult for crypto investors at the current stage to decide on consolidation above $ 50 thousand, which will open the way to a historical maximum, “the expert said.

In turn, Ruslan Ismailov, investment adviser to PFO Holding, believes that the observed growth in the cryptocurrency market is quite a market and expected phenomenon.

“After the fall in May, the market was in shock until August, bitcoin traded in the range of $ 28-40 thousand. Those who hoped to see the price even lower, unfortunately, were not in the best position, as they expected that bitcoin would cost $ 12 thousand. Now we are witnessing a breakout of $ 50,000. This is a psychologically important level. This is due to the fact that optimism has appeared on the market and there is no negative background. It is also worth noting the speech of the head of the Fed, Jerome Powell, in which he compared bitcoin with gold and a store of value and, in general, expressed a positive trend in the development of this industry, ”Ismailov said.

Companies also continue to actively buy and build portfolios with cryptocurrencies, which is a positive trend for growth. However, the breakdown of the level of $ 50 thousand does not mean that there will be long-term confident growth. But so far, new users have actively begun to show interest in cryptocurrency, which serves as a good signal for the market.

“More and more investors are entering the cryptocurrency market, investors are flowing from the stock market. This has a good effect on the industry as a whole, ”said the investment advisor to PFO Holding.

Oleksandr Khvoinitskiy, Marketing Director of the Chatex cryptocurrency p2p platform, emphasized that the market is growing, firstly, due to stimulating measures in the United States, which weaken the dollar, which is why investors are shifting to other instruments with higher yields, and bitcoin is just one of them.

“There is a massive adoption of cryptocurrencies in the world – now almost every day there is news that global trading platforms are accepting bitcoin as a means of payment. The popularity of cryptocurrencies is growing; they are perceived as a convenient and promising financial instrument. The emergence of payments in cryptocurrency on Twitter can become a powerful trigger for growth, ”he said.

According to him, the altcoin season has now begun. Tokens are becoming more and more attractive to investors due to their high yield. And the most popular are infrastructure projects.

New trends for the market

In the fall, participants in the cryptocurrency market will follow American macro statistics. It will allow us to understand how much the spread of the delta strain has affected the mood of business and consumers, how much progress in the labor market has slowed down in the face of continuing high inflation, says Chomsky from ICB Fund.

“Through the prism of macroeconomic data, scenarios for the Fed’s further actions will be built – will the current consensus change in the form of announcing the curtailment of the quantitative easing program at a meeting in September with the start of actual implementation in November-December, or will COVID-19 force this so-called tapering to be postponed for a month- another, ”said the expert.

This will determine the sustainability of the current positive sentiment in all financial markets and in the cryptocurrency market, including. This mood is explained by the fact that with the launch of the FRS QE in April 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bitcoin began to rise in price, reaching a record of almost $ 65 thousand a year later.

Another important topic, according to Chomsky, for the market will be the initiatives of US legislators and regulators.

Bloomberg analysts did not rule out that the long-awaited approval of the Bitcoin ETF may take place as early as the end of October, which could literally “blow up” the market – in April, such expectations associated with the new head of the SEC became one of the reasons for Bitcoin to reach a new historical record. However, at the end of September, the US House of Representatives may approve a package of infrastructure spending with amendments regarding crypto transactions. The current wording, without adjusting them, could force players from the staking and mining industry to actually scale back their activities in the United States. Unpleasant surprises are not excluded from the SEC, which may start a “crusade” against “unregistered securities”, which can be recognized by virtually any asset traded on the cryptocurrency exchange…

“Autumn will be significant in itself and thanks to important events in the cryptocurrency market itself. In November, there will be a soft fork on the first cryptocurrency network that will trigger significant Taproot and Schnorr signature updates. The Ethereum network will continue to prepare for the Shanghai hard fork and the transition to Proof-of-Stake. With a high probability, the NFT and DeFi space will continue to seethe. In the latter, with the activation of the Alonzo hard fork, a new player, Cardano, will appear, the third largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, “Chomsky said.

After a speech by Fed Chief Powell and his colleagues at a symposium in Jackson Hole, it became apparent that it was the nature of the employment data that would be critical in determining the start of tapering. The rate of decline in asset purchases and the emerging situation in the global economy will determine the depth and nature of a possible correction in financial markets, which will also affect the cryptocurrency market. In this case, Bitcoin may return to $ 40-42 thousand during the fall, and then a return to $ 50 thousand will be possible. quotes tapering postponement script for next year. In this case, Bitcoin will overcome $ 50 thousand and take as a reference the historical maximum on the approaches to $ 65 thousand.

Waiting for a breakout

According to Gleb Kostarev, director of Binance in Eastern Europe, from a fundamental point of view, the rise in the cryptocurrency market is due to the fact that long-term investors continue to accumulate assets in digital money.

“The news background has also improved significantly. Tesla May Resume Selling Electric Cars for Bitcoin, MicroStrategy, one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin investors, recently announced an additional 3,907 bitcoin purchase for $ 177 million in cash, increasing its holdings to 108.9k bitcoins. This purchase was made at an average price of $ 45,294 per digital coin. In total, MicroStrategy acquired bitcoins worth $ 2.918 billion at an average price of $ 26.7 thousand, ”he said.

In addition, many investors are now returning from vacations, and markets tend to be more active in the fall. However, to continue the upward trend, cryptocurrency and bitcoin in particular need a strong breakout. It could be El Salvador, where the cryptocurrency will become an official means of payment, at the same time, the players are still enthusiastic, but at the same time moderately looking at it. Nevertheless, events in Central America continue to keep bitcoin and the following altcoins in the green zone.