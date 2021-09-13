Huawei launches MateStation S desktops with AMD Ryzen 4000G chips starting at $ 640

Huawei has launched the Huawei MateStation S desktop PC in China. The device is offered in two configurations with AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or AMD Ryzen 7 4700G processors, supports up to two dual-channel DDR4 memory modules and has a 512GB solid state drive.

Huawei MateStation S is enclosed in a small case measuring 293 × 93 × 315.5 mm, on the front panel of which there is a power button, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB-A 3.0 port and a USB Type-C port. There are a number of other connectors on the back of the case, including 2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports and 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, as well as a VGA port and an RJ45 connector.

The PC runs on the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system. It is also reported to support collaboration with smartphones, so that a smartphone can be connected to the computer with the ability to control devices from a single screen, as well as transfer files and edit.

Huawei MateStation S version based on AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is 3899 Yuan (~ $ 604), while the PC version based on AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD will cost at 5099 Yuan (~ $ 790).