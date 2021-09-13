Huawei unveils MateStation X – 28-inch all-in-one on AMD Ryzen 5000H processors

Huawei today announced its first candy bar. Huawei MateStation X received a huge 28.2-inch 4K matrix and AMD Ryzen processors. The cost of new items exceeds $ 1500.

The MateStation X looks a lot like a MateView monitor. It has a similar 28.2-inch display with 3840 x 2560 pixels and 3: 2 aspect ratio. The touch display, which supports ten touch points, occupies 92% of the front surface of the device. The screen offers 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 100% sRGB and is certified by TUV Rheinland for virtually zero emission of harmful blue light.

The basic version of the all-in-one is based on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with Radeon graphics. There is also a modification based on the Ryzen 7 5800H. The computer ships with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe storage.

The MateStation X has four microphones that can pick up the user’s voice from a distance of up to 5 meters. The computer is equipped with two 5W Devialet full range speakers and a 10W subwoofer. A 1-megapixel camera is used for video calls.

The set of physical connectors is represented by two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Of the wireless interfaces, it is worth noting support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Huawei ships the MateStation X with a proprietary wireless keyboard with a fingerprint sensor and the Huawei AF30 Bluetooth mouse.

The computer runs Windows 10 out of the box. A free update for Windows 11 will be available for the device. The new product will be released in Space Gray and Silver colors for $ 1549 for the base model.