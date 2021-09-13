I already miss my old Apple Watch. There was something in the design

According to rumors, tomorrow Apple will show the most radical redesign of the Apple Watch since 2014 and the very first watch model.

On the one hand, it’s high time. Except for a relatively small change in the case and glass shape in 2018, the company’s smartwatches have remained virtually unchanged in appearance. And now, in 2021, they do not fit into the style of almost all current devices.

On the other hand, it suited me personally. But the new design, which was promised to us by the sources, still causes me only misunderstanding.

Photos from our reviews Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and SE

The rounded body and glass of Apple Watch have been inseparably associated with the device for 7 years. One glance from afar is enough to clearly determine: a person has exactly AW, not anything else. This is despite the fact that dozens of other manufacturers have actually cloned the appearance of the gadget, trying to imitate the market leader.

And yet they, in spite of everything, remained at least a little just like a watch… At least that’s what the 40mm model seemed to me.

Apple Watch Series 7 concepts. Unofficial, of course.

The chopped edges and flat glass of Series 7, according to even the best third-party renders, go as far as possible from the shape of a typical wristwatch and finally transfer the Apple Watch to the status of exactly gadget with a screen on his hand. If it weren’t for the Digital Crown, the device simply becomes a smaller iPhone 12.

It is clear that time will tell. I know that many people like this design, and especially the increase in screen area. Perhaps in six months or a year the old models will begin to be subconsciously perceived exactly as old, irrelevant. Approximately the same as, for example, iPhone 3Gs looks today.

But personally, I will miss the old watch design. Even if I get used to the new. Am I the only one?

What kind of Apple Watch design are you for? old

New

He did not decide

I never liked them eighteen% He did not decide 13% I never liked them 581 voted

