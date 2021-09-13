The popular star family did not miss the opportunity to make fun of each other on the most romantic day of the year.

Blake Lively, 33, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, are celebrities who congratulated each other in the most original way on February 14 on Instagram. Instead of the usual poems with a million emojis and hearts, they used their own corporate style – funny and witty.

Ryan Reynolds posted a video of his happy wife sledding and captioned:

“Forever my Valentine for the predictable future.”

In response, Blake Lively posted a video where her husband helps her dye her hair, leaving a provocative signature in the post:

“After that, I slept with my hairdresser.”

Subscribers immediately reacted to Blake and Ryan’s posts with the kindest comments: “Perfect relationship!”, “This is the best Valentine’s Day greeting I’ve ever seen!”

The spouses constantly make fun of each other on social networks. Perhaps such good humor is the secret of a happy relationship. As you know, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married for over eight years and have three daughters together.

Photo: Instagram