Insider on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship: “Their romance seems very serious.”

Olivia Wilde / Harry Styles

Contrary to the predictions of skeptics, the relationship between 36-year-old Olivia Wilde and 27-year-old Harry Styles is becoming more serious. As the insider told, the lovers spend all the time together.

The actress and musician is currently filming Don’t Worry Sweetheart in Los Angeles, directed by Wilde. So with her lover, who plays one of the roles in her film, she is constantly seen.

She is very happy with Harry. Their romance seems very serious



– notes the insider.



Olivia Wilde

Recall that the couple’s romance became known at the beginning of the year, just a couple of months after Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis announced their separation after eight years of relationship.

Since Styles and Wilde spent a lot of time together on set, their friendship soon grew into a romance.

The chemistry between the two was obvious. Everyone saw it. During the breaks, Harry visited her in the trailer,



– the source shared.

Harry Styles

Whether Styles was the reason for the separation between Wilde and Sudeikis, who are raising six-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy, is unknown. According to some information, the couple broke up almost a year ago, according to another, they were together last fall. Parting with his beloved Sudeikis is difficult, and Jennifer Aniston helps him to cope with this, who gives him great support.