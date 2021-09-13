Insider on the breakup of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis: “Don’t look for drama here”

45-year-old Jason Sudeikis and 36-year-old Olivia Wilde began dating in 2011, a year later the actor proposed to the actress. But their wedding was not destined to come true: the other day it became known that the couple are no longer together. People, citing sources from the circle of stars, said that the gap occurred back in early 2020, and the actors decided to remain friends. This information was confirmed by an insider Entertainment Tonight, noting that there is “no drama” in their breakup.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t feel like a couple anymore. If you’re looking for a juicy story, it just isn’t there. They adore each other and feel boundless mutual respect. They will continue to support each other, especially when it comes to raising children and their careers, – said the insider, noting that Jason and Olivia often see each other. According to the source, the “beginning of the end” of this couple was their move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 2019.

Olivia Wilde and Jason SudeikisOlivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for nine years, seven of which were engaged. They never made it to the altar, instead taking up the “production” of children. In one of the interviews, Olivia said: only after meeting Jason, she realized that she was ripe for motherhood.

Then I just got divorced and just learned to be alone. Jason was so cool and funny, yet smart and intelligent … On our first date, we talked until two in the morning, they even closed the restaurant for us. He didn’t even try to kiss me then, I was stunned … I confess that I dream of three kids. Jason is so good at dealing with kids. Before him, I never thought about any man: “It is from him that I want to give birth to a child”,

– said Olivia even before she first became a mother. The couple’s son, Otis Alexander, was born in April 2014, and in 2016 they had a daughter, Daisy.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis with children