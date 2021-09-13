Intel Core i5-12600K (ES) left no chance to competitors in a single-threaded CPU-Z test

In the months leading up to the release of the 12th Gen (Alder Lake-S) Core processors, Intel is finding it increasingly difficult to keep information about the upcoming “rocks” a secret. For example, Chinese enthusiasts recently tested a new platform in Aida64 and CPU-Z. The first utility evaluated the performance of the memory subsystem, and the second – the single-threaded processor speed.



Intel Alder Lake-S Engineering Samples

Tested with an engineering sample (ES) of a 10-core / 16-thread Core i5-12600K and dual-channel DDR5-6400 RAM. The RAM functioned at timings of 40-40-40-85 and showed a significant increase in bandwidth compared to the mainstream DDR4. However, it pays for this with increased latency, however, here the situation can be improved by overclocking.

The engineering version of the Intel Core i5-12600K worked at frequencies up to 4.6 GHz, while the retail copy will be able to dynamically overclock to 4.9 GHz. But even in this mode, the CPU bypasses all current processor models, gaining 785.6 points. For comparison, the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X and Core i9-11900K at nominal frequencies pass the single-threaded CPU-Z test with the results of 648 and 695 points, respectively.

More details on the performance of Intel’s Alder Lake-S chips will be revealed as we get closer to the official release, which is scheduled for the second half of November.

A source:

TechPowerUp