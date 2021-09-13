Intel cuts prices for server processors to fight AMD / News / Overclockers.ua

According to Taiwanese portal DigiTimes, Intel intends to pursue aggressive policy in the server processor market in an attempt to stop AMD’s growing share. Intel has begun selling chips at discounted prices to its loyal customers, according to industry sources.

Intel can leverage its vertical integration (development and manufacturing takes place in an almost entirely Intel-owned and controlled supply chain) and huge resource advantage to dump market prices and bring AMD potential customers back into Intel’s hands.

As shown by the statistics of system distributor Puget Systems, AMD’s share has grown from 5% in systems sold since June 2020 to 60% as of June 2021. However, the objective limitations of AMD in the number of semiconductor products produced are playing a cruel joke, since the company is unable to meet the high demand. Against this background, Intel’s offer will look very attractive.

The server and HPC markets are structurally very inert in hardware selection. Changing the entire server infrastructure from Intel to AMD or vice versa usually causes more problems (and requires much more investment) than simply updating the product stack from the same manufacturer. Moreover, in the historical context of recent decades, Intel remained the undisputed leader and supplied its chips to all market segments.

A source:

Tom’s hardware