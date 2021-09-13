iPad mini 6 gets 8.4-inch display, USB Type-C and vibrant body colors – Wylsacom

According to information from MyDrivers, which cite foreign media outlets, the iPad mini 6 will receive a new design with flat edges in the style of the iPad Air 4. The tablets will be very similar.

So, the final specifications are: 8.4-inch Retina display, case dimensions 206 x 138 x 6.1 mm, silver, gray, green, blue and rose-gold colors to choose from.

They promise support for the second generation Apple Pencil with magnetic mount. To prevent the stylus from interfering with the use of the device, the volume buttons will be moved to the upper edge.

The power button has a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C connector for charging, an Apple A14 system-on-a-chip and support for fifth-generation networks in the version with a cellular module.

And the most interesting thing is the prices:

iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB – $ 399;

iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB – $ 549

iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB – $ 529;

iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB – $ 679

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tablet will not be shown at the presentation on September 14: it, as well as the basic iPad of the ninth generation and the new MacBook, should be expected in October-November at a separate event.

Many people are waiting for the redesign of the mini-version of the tablet. This form factor has its own fan base: fits into small bags, is convenient for reading books and news, games, communication. But there is speculation that the iPad mini 6 is Apple’s latest compact tablet. Next up are flexible displays in the iPhone, which will offer something similar, but in a smartphone format.