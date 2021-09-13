iPhone 13 can get up to 1TB flash drive

Apple is holding an event next week that is expected to unveil new iPhones. In anticipation of this event, it became known that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can get an internal drive with a capacity of up to 1 TB. This was stated by the authoritative analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

According to the analyst, the older iPhone 13 models will come in versions with 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB drives. While the latter option is likely to be significantly more expensive than others, it can be attractive for people who shoot a lot of video or are looking to purchase a device with a large storage capacity and expecting long-term use.

The analyst also noted that, most likely, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will receive drives from 128 GB, while the previous generation of devices was equipped with drives with a volume of 64 GB or more. It is also expected that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will receive drives of up to 512 GB, so that users will not need to buy a Pro version of the smartphone to get a device with more than 256 GB of storage.

Ming-Chi Kuo also predicts a decline in the cost of the current generation of AirPods wireless headphones. They are expected to remain on the market and be sold alongside the third-generation AirPods that Apple will unveil next week. Due to this, the cost of the previous generation models will decrease, and the price of the third generation AirPods is likely to be comparable to the current generation AirPods Pro.