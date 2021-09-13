Jennifer Aniston named the main reason for her youth

В коллаборации с брендом Vital Proteins актриса сказал, что коллаген является источником юности извне.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chloe Kardashianand now Jennifer Aniston has joined the celebrity movement who is passionate about body health.

Friends, 51, announced Wednesday that she is going to join the collagen brand. Vital Proteins, which is known for its anti-aging and revitalizing vitamin complexes. It is Aniston who will become the new chief creative officer of the team of professionals. In addition to being the star of advertising campaigns, the actress will also provide advice on product innovation and overall brand strategy.

“Collagen – this is the glue that holds everything together. I have always advocated the healing that comes from the bowels of your body, which is why I started using the products Vital Proteins many years ago, ”Aniston said in a press release. “Becoming part of the brand now in a much larger way, including as part of the creative department, is very exciting for me.”

In the first ad campaign, Jennifer Aniston shows off her unchanging body by exposing her belly, jogging and taking various assanas from yoga.

“Our strength starts from the outside, so I choose the right nutrition and supplements to start my day. My daily collagen routine consists of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptidesthat I add to a cup of coffee or smoothies are very easy to use, ”says the ageless beauty.

According to the press release, the star has been using the funds of the advertised company since 2016, and she managed to try already many products.

In 2018, in an interview for Well + Good she also mentioned the products of this particular brand when talking about how she used to take care of her health.

“There is a collagen peptide that I love very much – I really saw the difference! My nails got stronger and I started to feel healthier. There was … a glow. This is exactly the thing that works thanks to what is in our body. ”

While this is a debut for Aniston, it also serves as a natural and consistent move. So, earlier she was the ambassador of the brand, which produces hair cosmetics. She also worked with a skincare company in 2013 and was a Smartwater fan for over a decade before that.

Meanwhile for the brand Vital Proteins this is the second stellar collaboration. So, earlier the company collaborated with Roots Kardashian and her own lifestyle website. The TV star promoted collagen powder last year.