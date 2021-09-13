Kashshai left the post of head of the RFU refereeing department – Football

The head of the RFU refereeing department, Viktor Kashshai, is leaving his post.

The Russian Football Union announced the departure of the 46-year-old Hungarian.

“The head of the refereeing department, Viktor Kashshai, is retiring due to organizational changes in the RFU,” the union said in a statement.

Kashshai has held this post since the beginning of 2020.

“We thank Viktor for his work and implementation of European standards into our system, which are, of course, important for the reform of refereeing carried out by the RFU.

Victor has created a system for training professional league referees for in-competition matches, influencing future game appointments. It is based on a high intensity of the training process and regular monitoring of physical activity.

While the position of the head of the refereeing department is not taken, the deputy head of the refereeing department Pavel Kamantsev will be responsible for all administrative questions, Nikolay Ivanov will conduct a debriefing on the results of the last round.

We will inform about appointments for the upcoming rounds as usual, “said the head of the RFU Referee Committee Ashot Khachaturyants.

“If someone wants football without mistakes, let him play computer games.” Big interview with the boss of Russian judges