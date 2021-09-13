KHL will pay clubs half a billion rubles at the end of the 2020/2021 season: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

On September 13, 2021, the KHL Board of Directors was held in Moscow, which approved the distribution between the clubs of the profits received by the League from the sale of television and commercial rights. A total of 505.3 million rubles including VAT will be distributed.

The practice of distributing income from the sale of television rights to clubs was initiated by the KHL in the 2014/2015 season. In the 2020/2021 season, the League sold television and betting rights to 26 broadcasting countries, including Russia. 1165 broadcasts on 13 international TV channels, 850 broadcasts on 17 regional TV channels, 96 broadcasts on the federal TV channel Match TV, 1318 broadcasts on KHL TV and KHL TV HD TV channels were shown.

In total, 505,299,274 rubles were distributed among the clubs. with VAT, which is a record in the entire history of payments. Last season 466,460,927 rubles were allocated.

The distribution of TV and commercial rights revenues between clubs remains unchanged from the 2019/2020 season.

The most important in the distribution are the principles of participation in the championship (30%) and the principle of tele-inquiry (40%):

▪ 30% of the total amount is distributed among all 23 participants of the 2020/2021 championship.

▪ 40% are distributed according to the TV demand principle. Those clubs whose TV rights are selling more expensively received high income.

The structure of the distribution of income according to the sports principle (30%) is as follows:

– 15% to the participants of the playoffs,

– 7.5% to the winner of the playoffs,

– 4.5% to the winner of the KHL regular championship,

– 3% to the finalist of the Gagarin Cup.

The largest amount * of remuneration at the end of the championship will receive “Jokerit” (53,828,360 rubles), where 43,967,572 rubles. obtained thanks to the highest demand in the KHL for TV rights for matches. Victory in the regular season made it possible for CSKA to receive 19,793,292 rubles, and a total of 63,330,837 rubles with VAT. For winning the playoffs, Avangard will receive 32,988,820 rubles, and in total – 63,524,189 rubles with VAT.

* remuneration for foreign clubs is not subject to VAT

Clubs are encouraged to use the funds received from the KHL for the following purposes:

– modernization of the infrastructure of arenas where KHL clubs play;

– production of video content, stories about the club, used on the resources of the club and the resources of the League in order to popularize. Club TV development;

– conducting information and promotional campaigns of the club in the region of presence;

– production of television or Internet broadcasts in case the match is not produced by the broadcaster, as well as improving the quality of TV broadcasts of home matches;

– development and implementation of projects and advertising campaigns aimed at popularizing the club’s own brand and increasing interest in it among a previously unreached audience in the age category 1-17;

– development of a mid-term commercial strategy of the club;

– organization of video conferences for the media;

– modernization of ACS equipment and ticket systems of sports facilities;

– increasing the level of services provided for spectators at the sports facility.