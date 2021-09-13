Kleymenov about the criticism of fans against Fedun and Zarema: “There are no people in Spartak who work for failure. Sometimes stars are formed this way ”- Football

Kirill Kleimenov, a member of the Spartak board of directors, spoke out about the criticism of the club owner Leonid Fedun and his wife Zarema Salikhova from the fans.

– The stands put pressure on the owner of the club and his wife, how to react to this?

– It is clear that the fans want the result. Spartak’s fans are absolutely wonderful, extraordinary, but patience has never been our virtue.

Everyone wants results, victories and success, but sometimes banal bad luck, mysticism … You see, there are no people in the team who work for failure. Sometimes stars add up like that. Hope the black streak is over.

– It’s not just the result. There are questions about personnel decisions, stories in the telegram. The fans have complaints about this.

– The fans have claims that there is no result. If he is, then it doesn’t matter what will be in the telegram. The result is primary. Telegram is a very specific platform. I know how it works … I just don’t want to say anything now, where the legs grow from. I don’t want to let the genie out of the bottle.

If there will be a result, everything will be fine, – said Kleimenov.

