Krasnodar in the minority escaped defeat in the match with Rostov

Rostov hosted Krasnodar in the 7th round match of the Tinkoff Russian Championship. The meeting ended with a score of 1: 1.
The author of the first goal, or rather an own goal, was the bulls’ defender Urosh Spaich, who scored his own goal in the first half.
A few minutes later, Krasnodar’s position became even worse: the second yellow card was received by midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.
And yet, in the first half, the bulls had a chance to level the score, but midfielder Remi Cabella managed to shoot past the goal from the penalty spot.
Krasnodar managed to escape in the second half: midfielder Eduard Spertsyan realized his chance.
Krasnodar scored 10 points and takes 7th place in the standings. Rostov has 6 points (10th place).
Tinkoff Russian Championship. Premier League
7th round
Rostov (Rostov-on-Don) – Krasnodar – 1: 1 (1: 0)
Goals: Spaich, 29 – into own gates (1: 0). Spertsyan, 65 (1: 1).
Missed penalty: Cabella, 42 (past)
Rostov (Rostov-on-Don): Pesyakov, Terentyev (Poyarkov, 70), Bashtush, Osipenko, Khadzhikadunich, Glebov, Hasimoto (Volmer, 46), Langovich, Almkvist, Komlichenko (Sow, 75), Sukhomlinov (Gigovich, 80).
Krasnodar: Safonov, Spaich, Ramirez, Kornyushin, Ionov (Stotsky, 89), Gazinsky (Kryvtsov, 65), Krykhovyak, Kabella (Ilyin, 66), Klasson, Kayo, Cordoba (Spertsyan, 33).
Warnings: Sukhomlinov, 6. Krykhovyak, 6. Almkvist, 41. Komlichenko, 44. Gazinsky, 51. Langovich, 70. Ilyin, 90 + 4.
Removal: Krykhovyak, 30.
Judges: Matyunin (Moscow). Khatuev (Grozny), Kovalev (Reutov).
VAR: Karasev (Moscow). Danchenko (Ufa).
September 13. Rostov-on-Don. Rostov Arena stadium.