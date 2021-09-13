Krasnodar in the minority escaped defeat in the match with Rostov

Rostov hosted Krasnodar in the 7th round match of the Tinkoff Russian Championship. The meeting ended with a score of 1: 1.

The author of the first goal, or rather an own goal, was the bulls’ defender Urosh Spaich, who scored his own goal in the first half.

A few minutes later, Krasnodar’s position became even worse: the second yellow card was received by midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

And yet, in the first half, the bulls had a chance to level the score, but midfielder Remi Cabella managed to shoot past the goal from the penalty spot.

Krasnodar managed to escape in the second half: midfielder Eduard Spertsyan realized his chance.

Krasnodar scored 10 points and takes 7th place in the standings. Rostov has 6 points (10th place).

Tinkoff Russian Championship. Premier League

7th round

Rostov (Rostov-on-Don) – Krasnodar – 1: 1 (1: 0)

Goals: Spaich, 29 – into own gates (1: 0). Spertsyan, 65 (1: 1).

Missed penalty: Cabella, 42 (past)

Rostov (Rostov-on-Don): Pesyakov, Terentyev (Poyarkov, 70), Bashtush, Osipenko, Khadzhikadunich, Glebov, Hasimoto (Volmer, 46), Langovich, Almkvist, Komlichenko (Sow, 75), Sukhomlinov (Gigovich, 80).

Krasnodar: Safonov, Spaich, Ramirez, Kornyushin, Ionov (Stotsky, 89), Gazinsky (Kryvtsov, 65), Krykhovyak, Kabella (Ilyin, 66), Klasson, Kayo, Cordoba (Spertsyan, 33).

Warnings: Sukhomlinov, 6. Krykhovyak, 6. Almkvist, 41. Komlichenko, 44. Gazinsky, 51. Langovich, 70. Ilyin, 90 + 4.

Removal: Krykhovyak, 30.

Judges: Matyunin (Moscow). Khatuev (Grozny), Kovalev (Reutov).

VAR: Karasev (Moscow). Danchenko (Ufa).

September 13. Rostov-on-Don. Rostov Arena stadium.