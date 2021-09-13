Lukashenko’s team coach left the KHL board of directors after IIHF sanctions

Instead of Dmitry Baskov, who coaches the ice hockey team of the President of Belarus, the new Director General of Dynamo Minsk Sergey Sushko joined the board of the KHL Director

Former general director of “Dynamo” Minsk Dmitry Baskov left the board of directors of the Kontinental Hockey League. This was reported by the correspondent of RBC from the meeting of the council.

It is noted that in the updated composition of the board of directors, Baskov’s place was taken by the new general director of Dynamo Minsk Sergey Sushko. This governing body of the KHL also left Alexey Zhamnov, who holds the position of adviser to the chairman of the supervisory board of Spartak. His place will be taken by the head of the supervisory board of the club Oleg Usachev.

Dmitry Baskov was suspended from hockey-related activities by the decision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The period of ineligibility is five years.

Head of Belarusian ice hockey resigns after IIHF’s decision to suspend him



According to the IIHF, Basque threatened and discriminated against athletes because of their political views, and also “abused his position” to support the current President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Initially, the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation (FHB) refused to remove Baskov, but later it became known that he nevertheless left his post.

Baskov is also known for coaching the amateur team, in which Lukashenka plays. The ice hockey team of the President of Belarus takes part in the republican competitions.