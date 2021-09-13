Mario Fernandez completes national team performance

Defender Mario Fernandez decided to end his performances for the Russian national team. The main motive of the 30-year-old player was the desire to focus on his club career, which he previously informed the coaching staff of the national team and the RFU.

As part of the national team, Mario made his debut on September 3, 2017. For four years, the CSKA footballer played 33 official matches for the national team, in which he scored five goals. Together with the team, he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 home world championship. In the final match of the tournament with Croatia, Fernandez evened the score a few minutes before the end of the second extra half, scoring for the first time in an official game.

Mario also played two unofficial matches for the national team, including his debut game with Dynamo.

The Russian Football Union thanks Mario for his brilliant performances in the national team and wishes him success in his future career!

Mario Fernandez, defender of the Russian national team:

– Each time it is more and more difficult to act on two fronts, more and more time is required to recover. Unfortunately, injuries have also become more frequent. I would like to focus on playing for the club that became my home and give the youth the opportunity to develop in the national team. So I decided to leave right now. It was a great honor for me to wear the national team jersey, to defend its colors, I will never forget that!

All the matches with the national team were important to me! All footballers dream of playing at the World Cup, so the quarterfinals of the World Cup are still a special moment. That meeting will forever remain in my memory – I experienced unique, special emotions, the whole country supported us in a single impulse, lived this championship!

Alexander Dyukov, President of the RFU:

– Mario Fernandez was one of the leaders of the national team. He is a great professional who gave all of himself playing for the team. That is why Russian fans love and appreciate him so much. Mario has had a lot of outstanding caps for the national team. And, of course, his goal in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup went down in the history of our football.

We are very sorry that Mario is ending his career in the national team, but we treated his decision with understanding and respect. Thank you, Mario, and success in your club career!