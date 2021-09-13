Mario Fernandez retired from the Russian national team – Football

CSKA right-back Mario Fernandez retired from the Russian national team.

The 30-year-old naturalized Brazilian decided to end his performances for the Russian national team.

The main motive for Mario was the desire to focus on his club career, which he had previously informed the coaching staff of the national team and the RFU.

As part of the national team, Fernandez made his debut on September 3, 2017. For four years, the CSKA footballer played 33 official matches for the national team, in which he scored five goals.

Together with the team, he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup at home. In the final match of the tournament with Croatia, Fernandez evened the score a few minutes before the end of the second extra half, scoring for the first time in an official game.

He also played at Euro 2020. In total, Fernandez played 33 matches for Russia, scored 5 goals and gave 3 assists.

“The Russian Football Union thanks Mario for the brilliant performances in the national team and wishes him success in his future career!” – said in a statement by the RFU.

“Mario Fernandez was one of the leaders of the national team. He is a great professional who gave all of himself playing for the team. That is why Russian fans love and appreciate him so much.

Mario has had a lot of outstanding caps for the national team. And, of course, his goal in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup went down in the history of our football.

We are very sorry that Mario is ending his career in the national team, but we treated his decision with understanding and respect. Thank you, Mario, and success in your club career! ” – said the President of the RFU Alexander Dyukov.