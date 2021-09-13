Max Verstappen: I don’t fully agree with the fine

Max Verstappen fought for victory at Monza, but on the 26th lap collided with Lewis Hamilton in the first corner and retired. Later, the stewards fined the Red Bull driver for the incident with Hamilton – two penalty points and the loss of three positions at the start in Sochi.

Sergio Perez crossed the finish line third, but due to a five-second penalty for overtaking Charles Leclair off the track, he dropped to the fifth line in the race report.

Sergio Perez (5th): “The race turned out to be rich in events, and it is a pity that we did not manage to climb the podium. If we talk about the fine, we hoped for a broader view of the situation, because this was my turn, and I was already ahead of Charles. But the penalty was received, and after that I tried to recoup.

The team did everything they could, but today it was almost impossible to overtake and stay close behind the rivals. The McLaren drivers were very fast and almost invincible – they had a hard weekend, and on the straights it was impossible to get close to them. Their cars proved to be efficient at acceleration, so I had no chance.

The track does not fit our car, we were not particularly fast, but now we need to switch to preparing for the stage in Russia. The end of the season is still far away. “

Max Verstappen (retirement): “Today we were fighting for a position, but to get through this corner, we need to work together, while Lewis continued to squeeze me until there was only room for one car on the track – after that we collided. When he left the pit lane, he immediately began to squeeze me at the entrance to the first turn, so I even had to drive into the green lane outside the highway.

There was little room, but there was room for me outside the turn, but then I was pushed onto an orange oblong curb. I tried to fight hard, but honestly.

I do not fully agree with the fine, because I consider the incident to be a racing incident. It’s a shame it ended like that today, but we are both professionals and we will leave that in the past. “

Christian Horner, team leader: “We are disappointed with the loss of three places at the start, but we accept the decision of the stewards. We consider what happened between Max and Lewis a typical racing incident.

You can take either side, but we are disappointed that both cars dropped out of the fight in such an exciting championship. The main thing today is that the Halo head guard served its purpose, but this is not how we wanted to end the race.

As for Sergio, he was desperately unlucky, and in that situation we did not receive instructions from the race management to return the position. We had to decide how to build the race in the future, and in the end we decided to continue to attack, but Sergio received a penalty. He rode a few fast laps under heavy pressure, but was unable to create a sufficient lead. It is a pity that after finishing third, he dropped to fifth place, and we earned points with only one car ”.