Maye and Lipsik scored three points each, and Olkinuora stopped Nizhnekamsk: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

For the first time in this championship, Neftekhimik’s hockey players failed to score a single goal, and Severstal – also for the first time – won in regulation time.

Dmitry Erykalov Sport24 specially for khl.ru Alexander Zhilin specially for khl.ru

The first glasses of Pyanov “Siberia” did not help

Siberia Novosibirsk region 87.Dubakin Sergey nine’ 45.Pyanov Valentin twenty’ 2 – 4 1: 21: 00: 2 09/13/2021 Severstal Cherepovets 80. Morozov Egor Al. 3 ‘ 03:53 In equality 77. Timashov Nikolay eight’ 08:32 In equality 10.Alekseev Andrey A. 52 ‘ 52:52 In equality 19 Press Robin 59 ‘ 59:56 In equality

If you look at the number of points scored, then Siberia and Severstal are twin brothers. Even from different conferences. Both teams scored three points in the four opening games of the new season. They even played the same with Traktor, losing in extra time.

Andrey Martemyanov, head coach of Siberia:

– Firstly, I want to thank the fans for their warm support and, of course, immediately apologize. I think they expected a victory from us, a brighter game. Unfortunately, the first period turned out to be very crumpled, the opponent held the initiative. But the goalkeeper kept us in the game. And during the break we had a serious conversation. The guys rebooted a little, the game leveled off. The realization of the majority is, of course, worried. We played three times again with practically no scoring chances. The defenders were a little delayed in the attack. Well, I will not say that this is our worst match. And so many guys fought to the end, but not all. The opponent scores – we do not score. The players have their own hockey in their heads. Not what we want and demand – and, unfortunately, this leads to sad events and a little confusion. The point is psychology, maybe even some kind of self-confidence. Now hockey has become simpler, but you start looking for difficult solutions and you fall into a trap.

Today Novosibirsk citizens had to appear for the first time in front of their fans, as well as … new stands. Throughout the off-season, a large-scale renovation was underway at LDS Siberia, which will be finally completed only in a year. However, already now half of the old arena has acquired soft seats and modern halls.

It is symbolic that the match was opened by Andrei Travnikov, the Novosibirsk governor from Cherepovets. In his welcoming speech, he admitted that he fell in love with hockey, watching exactly the matches of Severstal. Apparently, this inspired the guests, who quickly took the lead 2: 0. First, from the duel of the two Morozovs, the guests’ striker Yegor emerged victorious: he managed to score from under the namesake Ilya. And soon, kissed the puck heartily, he said hello to his former team Nikolay Timashov…

Valentin Pyanov, forward of “Siberia”

– It doesn’t matter who scores. This is a defeat for us, and I am part of the team. This is the most important thing – that we were not able to earn two points, everything else fades into the background. Of course, I wanted to score and get some confidence, it’s hard to play without it. The link partners were also on some nerves. The last time I scored from a throw-in was four years ago for Avangard against Dynamo Riga. This is probably a rarity. The main thing is not to be afraid to try. In the first period I tried – it didn’t work out, in the second – I scored. I saw that the opponent played not as usual, put the club in a different way. I want to dedicate this goal to my friend Maxim Ishkeldin, who passed away this summer. It was my first home game for the first team. There was a certain nervousness, but everything went through the first power moves and throws.

For some time after the second missed puck, the hosts were in a groggy state. A little more, the Cherepovets could achieve success for the third time. But that’s when the 21-year-old took the lead Sergey Dubakinwho played the first match of this season. He got into the application instead of Alexandra Sharova, who played badly on the road, and justified the trust with a lash from an uncomfortable hand Andrey Martemyanovby opening an account for their goals in the KHL.

Soon his teammate could score Valentin Pyanov, but did not use the advantageous opportunity. Pianov, being a pupil of Siberia, played the first match on his own ice as a player of the main team. And he still found his goal. Already at the beginning of the second period, when nothing foreshadowed trouble for the guests, Valentin charged on goal right from the throw-in point. And I got it! Four years ago, he already scored in a similar way to Riga Dynamo, playing for Avangard. And from the players of “Siberia” from the throw-in earlier scored Evgeny Lapin and Konstantin Okulov…

Andrey Razin, head coach of Severstal:

– Vladislav Kodola was not in the squad for non-playing reasons, and Rasskazov will play in the next match for sure. We’ll think about Chmykhov. He flunked the preseason a little, there were higher expectations from his game. It would be better if there were no such expectations: he would have taken the place for which other hockey players are claiming in our country. The fact that he is a rented hockey player does not affect in any way, he is a full-fledged member of the team.

The equal score was followed by a fairly equal, but ineffective game. The rivals exchanged both sharp contracts and protracted positional attacks. At the same time, the Novosibirskians got a numerical advantage over and over again, which, however, could not convert into goals. And in the third period Denis Bodrov and TOonstantin Alekseev their deletions have already allowed the team of Cherepov to play in the majority. However, the hosts defended quite confidently. And when Daniila Vovchenko brought to the shock position, showed himself in all its glory Harri syateri…

Seven minutes before the siren, after the puck has not been removed from the zone Vyacheslav Litovchenko, Andrey Alekseev nevertheless scored and brought Severstal their first victory in regulation time.

Three stars

Daniil Vovchenko

Gave two assists and could score himself, regularly kept the opponents in suspense.

Daniil Vovchenko, forward of Severstal

– Any victory – victory: two points go to the piggy bank. We were just lucky, the opponents in the case of our third puck did not take the puck out of the zone. In training, we work out the imposition of shifts, and it bears fruit. It will be better further.

Valentin Pyanov

Not only helped young Dubakin score, but he himself became the author of a masterpiece goal.

Robert Roba

Although he did not score, he was the most targeted at the goal, delivering six shots on target.

Position of teams before the game A place Club Glasses nine Siberia 3 eleven Severstal 3 Position of teams after the game A place Club Glasses nine (0) Siberia 3 eleven (0) Severstal 5 Before the game After the game

Magnitogorsk “dry” outplayed “Neftekhimik”

4 – 0 3: 00: 01: 0 09/13/2021 Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk

In Metallurg, the seasonal cold virus continues to send players to the infirmary. After Nikolay Goldobin was out of the application and Vasily Koshechkin… The second was young Gleb Mosesv, he first got into the application for a KHL match. An hour before the game, it was announced that a contract had been signed with Artyom Zagidulin, but legal formalities did not allow to declare him even as a reserve goalkeeper.

Ilya Vorobyov, head coach of Metallurg:

– We have fulfilled the game plan. It is important that you do not miss it. Neftekhimik is an interesting team, fast. We had to keep our ears open not to miss the counterattack. It worked, and Juho helped out. The signing of Zagidulin is due to the fact that Artyom is ours, we own the rights to him. You see, the virus is coming: Vasya could not “undress” today, although we wanted to. We are glad to see Artyom in our ranks. Now he needs to get in shape, of course. I managed to read that one of the KHL teams already has one positive test for covid. We remember how it was last year, and it is not known how it will be this year.

At a press conference after the game with Admiral at the head coach of Metallurg Ilya Vorobyov asked about Igor Shvyrev: how long will you have to wait for his return to the squad. Ilya Petrovich replied that now everything is changing very quickly. And Shvyrev got his chance in the next game, changing in the line-up Egor Korobkin…

Nizhnekamsk, who ended the three-match winning streak with a defeat from Salavat Yulaev, did not look too impressive in Magnitogorsk in the first period. Although Oleg Leontiev after the match in Ufa, he shook up the combinations, connecting the debutant to the attack Evgeniya Mityakina…

Oleg Leontiev, head coach of Neftekhimik:

– Our guys fought, but such quick goals … From a skate, the first throw was a goal. It was hard to get into the game. Despite the score, the guys fought to the end. When the score is 0: 3, you are in a hurry to score. Because of this haste, what happened today is happening. And the goalkeeper at Magnitka played well today.

In the second minute Semyon Koshelev connected to the won Josh Curry throw-in and, seeing the open corner of the goal, sent the puck right on target. Soon the score doubled Philip Mayeplaying billiard with a skate Mikhail Sidorov… And at the end of the period, he also corrected the flight trajectory of the puck launched from afar. What the Urals did not do very well in the first games of the home series, this time it worked as it should.

After the break, the hosts continued to play pressure. The score could well have become larger, but before the goal each time it was not enough. The guests got a chance to close the gap by gaining a numerical advantage for the first time at the end of the second period. But playing in unequal squads is not yet their most obvious trump card.

Danila Popov, forward of “Neftekhimik”:

– There is nothing special to say. Difficult match. I think we failed the first period. Hence this defeat. We brought these goals to ourselves.

In the debut of the final twenty minutes Anatoly Nikontsev made the score 4: 0, removing all questions about the winner. Nizhnekamsk fought, but the hosts played one by one, bringing the matter to a confident victory. Damage was a fly in the ointment for them Nikita Korosteleva – the puck hit him in the neck, and he did not finish the match.

Three stars

Philip Maye

Scored a double and assisted in another goal.

Philip Maye, Metallurg forward:

– It was our most complete game for the entire beginning of the season. Of course, thanks to our partners, our team has a good game today.

Juho Olkinuora

Saved all 32 shots.

Brendan Lipsick

Participated in three goals of his team, giving three assists.