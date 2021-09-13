McLaren wins first victory since 2012

The winning double of the McLaren team ended with the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Daniel Riccardo won his eighth career win and McLaren’s first since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix. Lando Norris’ second place was the best result in the career of a British driver. For McLaren, this is the first double win since the 2010 Canadian Grand Prix.

Daniel Riccardo (1st): “Go crazy! What a great day! We set the tone from the very beginning of the weekend. I think everyone who saw how the stage developed are not surprised. I am very glad that the race ended in victory. Many thanks to the team.

It is simply incredible that we did not just win, but achieved the winning double. Hard work allowed us to achieve this result – we really deserve it. I am very, very happy! “

Lando Norris (2nd): “Obviously, I am very happy for the whole team – such a great day for all of us. From the very beginning of the weekend, we have worked great, and the decision to use on Saturday Soft tires led us to today’s result. We won not thanks to luck, but thanks to our own pace – we achieved the positions we want to be. When it was necessary, we overtook, and when necessary, we defended. We have done everything that is necessary.

An amazing result – I am very happy for everyone. This is our first winning take in eleven years! Another podium for me, a victory for Daniel, but more importantly, a winning double. This is the coolest thing in the world. Huge congratulations to everyone in the team – a well-deserved result. “

Andreas Seidl, team leader: “We did it! First and second positions at Monza. Congratulations to the entire team for an amazing job this weekend. Our drivers have achieved an outstanding result – we have a competitive car and we had a great race under pressure.

The team has been waiting for this result for a long time – the first victory for McLaren since 2012. We know there is still a lot of work ahead, but success is motivating. However, today it is important to celebrate the result.

Daniel and Lando had a brilliant weekend, making the most of the hard work of the guys in the pits and at the base, as well as the work of our partners from Mercedes. Thanks to all the team members, our great fans and partners. It is for the sake of such days that we work in Formula 1 ”.