Media reported on Citigroup’s plans to start trading bitcoin :: RBC.Crypto

The bank is awaiting permission for transactions with cryptocurrency from financial regulators. The demand among clients for bitcoin increased after it strengthened to $ 50 thousand.

Banking giant Citigroup is awaiting approval from financial regulators to start trading bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), CoinDesk writes, citing anonymous sources. They reported that the company’s customer demand for the first cryptocurrency rose after its price reached $ 50,000 again.

Citi is recruiting people for its London-based cryptocurrency division, sources said. The financial conglomerate is expected to first obtain a license to trade bitcoin futures on CME and then ETN exchange notes.

“We are currently reviewing futures for some of our institutional clients,” Citigroup said.

The bank has assets in custody worth about $ 23.7 trillion. In June, the financial conglomerate announced the creation of a division focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchain. The new group was named Digital Assets Group and became part of the asset management division of Citi Global Wealth Investment.

Large American banks are actively entering the crypto market. In mid-July, it became known that some of Bank of America’s clients had access to Bitcoin futures trading. And in June, Goldman Sachs partnered with Galaxy Digital to trade more cryptocurrency futures.

