Oleg Taktarov reacted to the devastating defeat of Evander Holyfield

“He came on as a substitute, and probably did not watch a single fight of Vitor Belfort – he was told that this is an MMA fighter, and he waved his hand like that, like, we’ll figure it out,” Taktarov said during a live broadcast on Instagram. “Besides, Vitor is left-handed, and Holyfield has always had some problems with left-handers. There the uppercut passed, and maybe he would have recovered if he had been allowed to live until the second round – he would have roused himself and would have become Holyfield, even though he is 58 years old. But they didn’t let him live, well, plus black guys grow up early, but age quickly, by the age of forty they are already walking disabled, but Holyfield seemed to be in shape. Belfort was preparing seriously for Oscar De La Hoya, this is unambiguous, but the fact that Holyfield came out like this is, of course, sad. Plus the body has a certain resource “