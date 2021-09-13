Olympian Nagorny justified himself for parking donated BMW on the lawn

Olympic champion in Tokyo, Russian gymnast Nikita Nagorny, who received a gift car BMW X5, parked it in the wrong place. As it turned out, the prize-winning crossover was on the lawn. For this in Moscow, a fine of 5 thousand rubles is imposed for individuals.

Nagorny himself, commenting on the incident, stressed that he had not noticed the lawn, writes “!”. According to him, he came to the radio for a live broadcast and blocked another car. When he was called and asked to park, there was no time. As a result, he quickly transferred the car to another location, leaving it there for 20 minutes. “Sorry, please, it happened,” – added the athlete.

While the car was parked in the wrong place, a vigilant citizen managed to photograph it. The car was parked on the lawn in the area of ​​Novodanilovskaya embankment, 4a, building 1. At the same time, judging by the numbers, the car has not yet been registered with the traffic police by the new owner. This means that it still belongs to the Russian Olympians Support Fund. It was he who handed over the awards to the winners of the Olympics. Interestingly, for cars of legal entities for parking on lawns in the capital, a fine is already stipulated in the amount of 300 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Russian gymnast Dina Averina, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, posted a photo on her Instagram of a BMW X5 car. She received it from the Olympians Support Fund. And the BMW X3 was received by sister Arina Averina. At the Olympics, she took fourth place.