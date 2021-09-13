PlayStation Exclusives on PC, BioShock 2022, Titan Quest 2 and Gears 6 Discovered by Dataminers in GeForce Now Database

We have already written about an enthusiast who found the mention of God of War and Steam in the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service database, the game may be released on a PC. Research is ongoing.
A large list of finds has been published, which can be found here.
Among them is a remaster of Half-Life 2, which is already known thanks to the SteamDB service.
Sony PlayStation Exclusives, Released and Beyond: Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (officially announced for PC), Ratchet & Clank.
Microsoft games that haven’t been announced: Project Holland, Oxide Unannounced, Project Typhoon. The latter was mentioned by an insider.
Also on the list:
- Gears 6
- XCOM 3
- Tekken 8
- Crysis 4
- BioShock 2022 and BioShock rtx remaster
- Dragon’s dogma 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster
- Remasters of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas. Work on them is rumored.
- Fight for Middle-Earth (Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)
- Titan Quest 2 (working title), THQ Nordic GmbH. The work on the game is known only by rumors.
Probably the presence of games in the database does not guarantee their output to the PC. The principle of their appearance in the database is not yet clear. It should also be noted that the list may contain already canceled projects that were simply not deleted.