PlayStation Exclusives on PC, BioShock 2022, Titan Quest 2 and Gears 6 Discovered by Dataminers in GeForce Now Database

We have already written about an enthusiast who found the mention of God of War and Steam in the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service database, the game may be released on a PC. Research is ongoing.

A large list of finds has been published, which can be found here.

Among them is a remaster of Half-Life 2, which is already known thanks to the SteamDB service.

Sony PlayStation Exclusives, Released and Beyond: Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (officially announced for PC), Ratchet & Clank.

Microsoft games that haven’t been announced: Project Holland, Oxide Unannounced, Project Typhoon. The latter was mentioned by an insider.