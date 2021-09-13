Putin promised to resolve the issue of awarding cars to Paralympic winners :: Olympiad diaries :: RBC Sport

According to the head of state, he was confident that the Paralympic medalists receive the same awards as the Olympic medalists.

Read us on News News

Photo: Mikhail Metzel / TASS



Russian President Vladimir Putin will find out why Paralympic medalists, unlike athletes who won medals at the Olympics, do not receive cars as gifts. He stated this during a meeting with Russian Paralympians.

During the meeting, one of the athletes noted that the winners of the Olympics will receive cars as a reward. He also asked if this tradition would extend to Paralympians.

“Why not? To be honest, I proceeded from the premise that this should be so … I will say, there is no question, ”Putin replied.

As the executive director of the Olympians Support Fund, Alexander Katushev, told TASS, the Russian Olympic medalists after meeting with the president were awarded BMW cars. The athletes who have earned gold medals were awarded the BMW X5, while the bronze and silver medalists were awarded the BMW X3. The equipment of the cars depended on the number of medals earned.

At the last Paralympics in Tokyo, Russian athletes took fourth place in the medal standings. The team earned 118 medals (36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze).