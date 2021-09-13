Putin turned to Medvedev after winning the US Open

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the achievement of tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who won the US Open. This was reported on the Kremlin website.

The head of state turned to 25-year-old Medvedev, pointing out that throughout the tournament, the Russian demonstrated the highest level of skill and perseverance in achieving the goal. “In the decisive match you performed confidently, with composure, leaving no chance for a strong and eminent opponent. This is a game of real champions, ”the congratulatory telegram says.

Medvedev won the US Open on September 13th. The Russian tennis player in the decisive match defeated the Serb Novak Djokovic in three sets with a score of 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4. The match lasted 2 hours and 17 minutes.

The victory at the US Open was the first for Medvedev in the Grand Slam tournaments. The success of the tennis player was commented on by Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs. He said that Medvedev is worthy to be nominated for a state award.

The Russian athlete ranks second in the rating of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP). Djokovic is in the first position.