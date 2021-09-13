Results of the week: El Salvador legalized bitcoin, and Ukraine adopted a law on virtual assets

El Salvador legalized bitcoin, Ukraine adopted a law on virtual assets, SEC threatened Coinbase with a lawsuit and other events of the outgoing week.

Bitcoin price exceeded $ 52,000, but could not stay above this mark

On September 6, the price of the first cryptocurrency renewed its local maximum, exceeding $ 52,000. The very next day, quotations began to fall rapidly, dropping to $ 43,000 during the day.

At the time of writing, digital gold is trading near $ 46,000.

Binance Hourly BTC / USDT Chart. Data: TradingView.



As a result of the correction, open interest in the futures market decreased by $ 4.2 billion overnight (to $ 15.1 billion), indicating that the main driver of the fall was a cascade of liquidations by $ 3.7 billion.

Developer Elias Simos of Coinbase noted that the market DeFi, having surpassed the $ 200 billion mark in blocked funds, is increasingly resisting market volatility.

Analysts’ long-term goals are very optimistic: Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone predicted a rise in the price of bitcoin to $ 100,000, Standard Chartered expects the first cryptocurrency in the range of $ 50,000- $ 175,000, and Ethereum – $ 35,000 each.

Rick Reeder, investment director of BlackRock asset manager, in a commentary to CNBC, called Bitcoin an alternative currency, the value of which depends on its distribution.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has fallen in price by almost 8%, the price of Ethereum has decreased by almost 12%. Solana quotes rose by 28% – the cryptocurrency showed the best performance among digital assets from the top 10 by market capitalization.

According to the Messari service, the eponymous token of the IDEX decentralized exchange has risen in price more than any other digital asset over the past week. Its price increased by 367%, and its capitalization increased to $ 370 million.

The biggest drop in price was the BAO Finance DeFi project token – BAO token. Its price fell by almost 48%, and its capitalization fell to $ 15.3 million.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization amounted to $ 2.2 trillion, bitcoin dominance index fell to 39.1%.

El Salvador legalized bitcoin. The country’s government purchased 550 BTC

On September 7, El Salvador entered into force a law recognizing bitcoin as a legal means of payment. The day before, a Reddit user called for the purchase of $ 30 worth of digital gold at the same time as a sign of solidarity with the country.

The initiative was supported by Microstrategy CEO Michael Sailor, but some community members did not share his optimism. The Twitter account of the cypherpunk conference in Prague noted that the forced integration of bitcoin into the financial system “contradicts the core values” of cryptocurrencies.

El Salvador’s President Nayyib Bukele announced that the government has acquired 550 BTC. The purchase was made by a government fund for $ 150 million, established by the authorities to ensure the exchange of bitcoin and the dollar. The last batch of 150 BTC was purchased during the price drop. Bukele commented on it as “the pay of the day.”

Fast food chains McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Starbucks in El Salvador immediately began accepting bitcoin as payment.

Digital gold transactions are available in the Chivo wallet. At the start, there were technical problems with him, but he quickly returned to work. Former Liquid Product Director and PowerTrade founder Mario Gomez Losada estimates that payment processors and companies could lose up to $ 1 billion a year due to Chivo’s integration into the financial system.

Charles Hoskinson predicted the recognition of bitcoin by other countries after El Salvador.

Ukraine adopted a law on virtual assets

On September 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Law “On Virtual Assets”, which regulates operations with cryptocurrencies in the country. The document was supported by 276 deputies.

The law will come into force after the amendments to the tax code concerning the taxation of transactions with virtual assets (VA). This document has not yet been adopted.

According to the law, VAs are recognized as an intangible benefit. They are divided into secured and unsecured. VAs are not a means of payment in Ukraine and cannot be exchanged for property or services.

Market participants received the right to judicial protection of the rights to VA, to open bank accounts for settlements on transactions with VA, as well as to independently determine and set the value of VA in the course of transactions.

ForkLog has prepared a detailed analysis of the law.

SEC threatens Coinbase in case of launching crypto-saving accounts

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has warned Bitcoin exchange Coinbase of prosecution for launching USD Coin (USDC) -based crypto-savings accounts at 4% per annum due to their treatment as “securities”.

The head of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, said that the warning received from the SEC put Coinbase in a situation similar to his company. He stressed that the regulator “continues the war against cryptocurrencies” and hinted at possible cooperation between the two organizations.

Later on Twitter there was information about the XRP listing on the Coinbase Pro platform. The latter denied these rumors, saying that due to a technical error, some customers could see the asset in the mobile application.

Solana price exceeded $ 200

On September 7, Solana (SOL) quotes exceeded $ 190, and on September 9, the price of the cryptocurrency renewed its maximum above $ 200.

With a capitalization of $ 61 billion, the project took the sixth place in the CoinMarketCap rating, leaving Dogecoin, Polkadot and even XRP behind.

Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko gave an assessment of the cryptocurrency market:

Binance Announces Support For Upcoming Cardano Hard Fork

Bitcoin exchange Binance has announced that it will support the Cardano network (ADA) hard fork scheduled for the night of September 12-13. Half an hour before the activation of the update, the platform will suspend deposits and withdrawals of ADA, however, users will be able to continue to exchange cryptocurrency as part of trading operations.

Three leaders of the “Finiko” pyramid were detained in Kazan

On Tuesday, Tatarstan law enforcement officers detained Ilgiz Shakirov, vice-president of the Finiko financial pyramid. The court sent him to jail until September 28.

On September 8, the police detained two more members of “Finiko” – “vice-president” Dina Gabdullina and Lilia Nurieva.

Peskov: Russia is definitely not ready to recognize bitcoin as a means of payment

The recognition of bitcoin as a means of payment in Russia will only harm the financial system, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. He called digital gold a “quasi-currency” and said there was not the slightest reason to take such steps.

Bitfinex launches Kazakhstan-registered tokenized share trading platform

Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange has launched Bitfinex Securities platform for trading tokenized stocks and bonds. It is registered in Kazakhstan on the basis of the Astana International Financial Center.

Bitfinex Securities will allow companies to place tokenized securities and users will be able to invest and trade them. The platform is aimed at companies that want to gain public status by placing tokens.

The Hermitage sold the NFT collection on Binance and settled the conflict with the vocalist of Rammstein

The Hermitage has completed an auction of tokenized works of art from the limited digital collection at NFT-Binance marketplace:

Madonna Litta by Leonardo da Vinci – $ 150,500;

Composition VI by Wassily Kandinsky – $ 80,000;

Vincent Van Gogh’s Lilac Bush – $ 75,000;

Claude Monet’s Garden Corner in Montgeron – $ 74,000;

Judith by Giorgione – $ 65,000.

The museum also allowed the use of images of its interiors in the NFT collection of the German musician Till Lindemann. The Hermitage has held talks with the Twelve X Twelve marketplace, which hosts the tokens. The parties signed an agreement that takes into account the interests of each of them.

Vitalik Buterin proposed to transfer Ethereum-issued NFTs to the L2 ecosystem

Vitalik Buterin proposed to transfer the NFTs issued on Ethereum to the ecosystem of second level (L2) solutions. So he expects to reduce gas consumption by the main network.

Buterin stressed that the segment of non-fungible tokens is in need of low fees “due to the non-financial nature of a significant part of it.”

State Chinese Media Warns of NFT Bubble

The Securities Times and People’s Daily, controlled by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, have warned citizens against NFT over a potential bubble in the segment.

In a statement, the majority of NFT buyers focus solely on financial speculation and not on the visual qualities of the token.

What else has happened in the NFT segment?

The FTX Exchange has launched the NFT minting feature. A test non-fungible token laid out by the founder of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Freed, was sold for $ 270,000.

A set of 107 NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club from Yuga Labs went under the hammer at Sotheby’s for $ 24.4 million.

An OpenSea error resulted in the destruction of 42 $ 100,000 NFTs.

Investment company Moonrock Capital bought the network-issued Solana NFT for $ 1.1 million.

Cover Protocol DeFi Closes, Cream Finance Cracker Recovers $ 17.6 Million

The developer under the pseudonym DeFi Ted announced the closure of the cover Protocol peer-to-peer insurance market and its associated Ruler lending service. He recommended that users withdraw assets as quickly as possible. Against the background of the news, the COVER token fell by 40%, the RULER – by more than 95%.

The DeFi hacker Cream Finance has reimbursed most of the funds stolen in the recent attack in the amount of 5,152.6 ETH ($ 17.6 million at the time of writing), PeckShield analysts said.

The US Treasury named the development of a guide on taxation of cryptocurrencies a priority

The US Treasury Department has confirmed its intention to publish a guide to taxation of cryptocurrencies. The corresponding paragraph is contained in the section “Tax Administration” of the plan of priority areas for the department of work in 2021-2022.

Earlier, Bloomberg announced the plans of the US Treasury Department to clarify the requirements for tax reporting of cryptocurrency companies, but there was no official confirmation of this information.

Also on ForkLog:

The court dismissed the market manipulation lawsuit against BitMEX.

Billionaire Leon Kuperman urged to be careful when investing in bitcoin.

Mastercard announced the acquisition of blockchain analytics firm CipherTrace.

What else to read and see

The path to the fast-growing DeFi space begins with mastering decentralized exchanges with an automated market maker algorithm. ForkLog has prepared detailed instructions for beginners.

In an exclusive interview with ForkLog, the CEO of the Norilsk Nickel Palladium Fund Alexander Stoyanov spoke about the tokenization of precious and non-ferrous metals, attitudes towards the current regulation of digital assets in the Russian Federation, and the role of blockchain in increasing transparency in heavy industry.

In traditional digests, we have collected the main events of the week in the fields of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Blockchain technology remains one of the hottest trends among financial, government and commercial organizations around the world. ForkLog has prepared an overview of the most interesting recent initiatives.

On September 6, ForkLog spoke live with Crypto Gamers co-founder Petruha and the founder of the Bitcoin Translated Tony ฿ educational project about gaming in the crypto industry.

