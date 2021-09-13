Riding a motorcycle can break your iPhone

Apple has released a new support document warning iPhone users that cameras on their devices can be damaged by exposure to certain vibration frequencies, such as those generated by powerful motorcycle engines. Writes about this MacRumors.

IPhone camera lenses with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) or Feedback Autofocus (AF) are damaged by the use of gyroscopes and magnetic sensors. They help compensate for movement and vibration when taking photos and videos.

Prolonged direct exposure to high amplitude vibrations in certain frequency ranges can degrade OIS and AF performance and result in poor image quality during shooting. Apple advises against exposing your iPhone to damage for extended periods of time.

When riding a motorcycle, Apple recommends that users do not attach their iPhones directly to the chassis or handlebars, as these are the places where vibrations are most intense. If you still need to fix the smartphone, then it is better to use a shock-absorbing mount to minimize the likelihood of any damage. The same is recommended for mopeds and electric scooters.

